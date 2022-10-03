TokenSwap Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (TP)

TokenSwap (TP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One TokenSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TokenSwap has a total market cap of $3,598.01 and approximately $17,306.00 worth of TokenSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TokenSwap has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005122 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,537.94 or 1.00045493 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006844 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004758 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003217 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00052914 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010241 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005409 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00064342 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00079186 BTC.

TokenSwap Profile

TokenSwap (CRYPTO:TP) is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. TokenSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,310,000 coins. The official message board for TokenSwap is medium.com/@tokenswap. The official website for TokenSwap is www.tokenswap.finance. TokenSwap’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TokenSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TokenSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

