Tokyo AU Trading Down 1% Over Last 7 Days (TOKAU)

Tokyo AU (TOKAU) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One Tokyo AU coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Tokyo AU has traded 1% lower against the dollar. Tokyo AU has a total market capitalization of $4.50 million and $117,674.00 worth of Tokyo AU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tokyo AU Profile

Tokyo AU (TOKAU) is a coin. It launched on May 26th, 2021. Tokyo AU’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 coins. Tokyo AU’s official website is tokau.io/en. Tokyo AU’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tokyo AU Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TOKAU is a NFT network connecting celebrities and fans. A platform that uses NFT as the carrier to interact and connect stars and fans, including NFT sales, film and television announcements, classic memorials, new song sales, fan support, and celebrity surroundings.TOKAU tokens have three identities in the system: currency, stocks, and votes; it carries the functions of pricing and trading of some NFTs, value investment in celebrities, community governance and platform affairs voting.”

