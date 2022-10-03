Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.45.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Toll Brothers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Toll Brothers from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toll Brothers

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 70.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 2,913.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

TOL opened at $42.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.41. Toll Brothers has a 12-month low of $40.19 and a 12-month high of $75.61.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 18.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 9.46%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

Featured Articles

