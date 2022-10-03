Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the August 31st total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 484,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CURV. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Torrid during the second quarter worth $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Torrid during the first quarter worth $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Torrid by 76.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Torrid by 34.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Torrid during the first quarter worth $73,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CURV stock opened at $4.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $432.10 million, a P/E ratio of -13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of -0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.56. Torrid has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $20.95.

Torrid ( NYSE:CURV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Torrid had a negative return on equity of 34.86% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $340.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Torrid will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CURV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Torrid from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen cut Torrid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Torrid from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Torrid from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Torrid from $6.50 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

