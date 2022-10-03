TotemFi Market Cap Tops $147,015.69 (TOTM)

TotemFi (TOTM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. During the last seven days, TotemFi has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. TotemFi has a market cap of $147,015.69 and approximately $15,592.00 worth of TotemFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TotemFi coin can now be purchased for $0.0240 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TotemFi Profile

TotemFi is a coin. It launched on April 5th, 2021. TotemFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113,675 coins. TotemFi’s official Twitter account is @TotemFi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TotemFi

According to CryptoCompare, “TotemFi provides a decentralised application (dApp) that combines staking returns and high yield BTC rewards for individual and collective participation in prediction markets. The simple and low-risk prediction model aims to improve accessibility by not penalising user’s principal stake for inaccurate predictions. “

