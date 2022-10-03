TOWER (TOWER) Hits Market Cap of $44.23 Million

TOWER (TOWER) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. TOWER has a market cap of $44.23 million and approximately $152,797.00 worth of TOWER was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TOWER coin can currently be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TOWER has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009154 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010775 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TOWER Coin Profile

TOWER launched on February 25th, 2021. TOWER’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. TOWER’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TOWER is www.crazydefenseheroes.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets.”

