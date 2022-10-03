TradeStars (TSX) Hits 1-Day Volume of $22,731.00

TradeStars (TSX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. In the last seven days, TradeStars has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. One TradeStars coin can now be purchased for about $0.0086 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TradeStars has a total market cap of $601,066.00 and approximately $22,731.00 worth of TradeStars was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TradeStars Coin Profile

TradeStars’ genesis date was April 29th, 2021. TradeStars’ total supply is 70,000,000 coins. TradeStars’ official Twitter account is @tradestarsOK and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TradeStars

According to CryptoCompare, “TradeStars is a Fantasy Stocks trading platform powered by the Ethereum + Matic Layer 2 blockchains where users can trade digital assets that represent real-life events' statistics. It’s a decentralized social gaming experience in which people can express their passion for sports, compete against each other, and show “How much your sports knowledge is worth”.”

