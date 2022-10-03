TRAVA.FINANCE Price Up 2% Over Last 7 Days (TRAVA)

TRAVA.FINANCE (TRAVA) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. During the last seven days, TRAVA.FINANCE has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. One TRAVA.FINANCE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. TRAVA.FINANCE has a total market capitalization of $56,295.23 and $135,816.00 worth of TRAVA.FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRAVA.FINANCE Profile

TRAVA.FINANCE’s launch date was August 3rd, 2021. TRAVA.FINANCE’s total supply is 4,745,402,993 coins and its circulating supply is 123,136,931 coins. TRAVA.FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @trava_finance.

Buying and Selling TRAVA.FINANCE

According to CryptoCompare, “TRAVA.FINANCE (or TRAVA) is a decentralized marketplace for cross-chain lending. TRAVA.FINANCE offers a flexible mechanism in which users can create and manage their own lending pools to start a lending business. TRAVA.FINANCE is deployed on the Binance Smart Chain and allows for lending with BSC tokens first; we then enable cross-chain lending with various tokens on Ethereum and other blockchain networks. Telegram | Discord | Reddit | Github | Medium | LinkedIn | Youtube Whitepaper “

