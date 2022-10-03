Travala.com Market Cap Hits $39.40 Million (AVA)

Travala.com (AVA) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One Travala.com coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.76 or 0.00003881 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Travala.com has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. Travala.com has a total market capitalization of $39.40 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008652 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010777 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000046 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Travala.com Profile

Travala.com launched on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 51,691,497 coins. Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com. The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform. Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala.

Buying and Selling Travala.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. Telegram | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | GitHub | Reddit | Blog Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala.com should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Travala.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

