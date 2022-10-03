TriumphX Price Tops $0.0008 on Top Exchanges (TRIX)

TriumphX (TRIX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. One TriumphX coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TriumphX has a total market capitalization of $3.93 million and approximately $121,068.00 worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TriumphX has traded down 14.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TriumphX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010813 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.87 or 0.00147417 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $351.58 or 0.01791193 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005111 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005107 BTC.

TriumphX Coin Profile

TriumphX’s total supply is 9,999,982,296 coins and its circulating supply is 5,122,191,387 coins. TriumphX’s official Twitter account is @TrixTriumphX and its Facebook page is accessible here. TriumphX’s official website is triumphx.io. TriumphX’s official message board is medium.com/triumphx.

Buying and Selling TriumphX

According to CryptoCompare, “TriumphX aims to provide a decentralised exchange to conduct peer-to-peer (P2P) trading without the need for hefty fees and to lose control of their digital in-game assets.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TriumphX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TriumphX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TriumphX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TriumphX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TriumphX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.