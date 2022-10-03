Truefeedback Token (TFBX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.91 Million

Truefeedback Token (TFBX) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Over the last week, Truefeedback Token has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Truefeedback Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Truefeedback Token has a total market capitalization of $1.91 million and approximately $137,435.00 worth of Truefeedback Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Truefeedback Token Coin Profile

Truefeedback Token was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Truefeedback Token’s total supply is 4,663,481,447 coins. Truefeedback Token’s official website is www.truefeedbackchain.com. Truefeedback Token’s official message board is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain. Truefeedback Token’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Truefeedback Token

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a blockchain-based data collection and analysis platform. In TrueFeedBack application, users stay anonymous, and they earn TFB tokens for the information they shared in surveys, missions, etc. TrueFeedBack turns all your data into rewards.The data you shared is kept on the blockchain. This way, the data collector will ensure that the information belongs to real people, and the reward distribution will be guaranteed.TrueFeedBack application does not collect your personal information. It only analyzes your data you have participated. You can earn rewards by participating in surveys, completing missions, watching ads, playing games. Clients trust the data collected from real users. They can analyze data on TrueFeedBack's data analysis platform and use this information on making effective decisions.Data collection and analyzing that data is quite cheap in TrueFeedBack. You can reach out to thousands of people and get their opinion about a product, service, or anything.”

