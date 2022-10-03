TrueUSD (TUSD) Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 3rd. TrueUSD has a market cap of $885.72 million and $150.62 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One TrueUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TrueUSD Profile

TUSD is a coin. It was first traded on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 885,766,407 coins. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken. The official website for TrueUSD is www.trusttoken.com.

TrueUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD, part of the TrustToken asset tokenization platform, is a blockchain-based stablecoin pegged to the value of USD. In the TrueUSD system, U.S Dollars are held in the bank accounts of multiple trust companies that have signed escrow agreements, rather than in a bank account controlled by a single company. The contents of said bank accounts are published every day and are subject to monthly audits. If someone wants to obtain TrueUSD through the online application, they will need to pass a KYC/AML check. Once that’s complete, they can send USD to one of TrueUSD’s trust company partners. Once the funds are verified by the trust company, their API will instruct the TrueUSD smart contract to issue tokens on a 1 to 1 ratio and to send them to the Ethereum address associated with the account at hand. Once in the wallet, the tokens can be transferred to a friend or used as payment, combining the advantages of fiat (stability and trust) with those of cryptocurrencies (reduced fees and transfer times). The user can also redeem real US Dollars by sending the TUSD tokens back to the smart contract address, which will notify the trust company, and initiate a bank transfer to the user’s account. Telegram | Discord | Weibo | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

