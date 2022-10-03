TrueUSD (TUSD) Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 3rd. TrueUSD has a market cap of $885.72 million and $150.62 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One TrueUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005116 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,542.64 or 0.99979143 BTC.
- Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006862 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004754 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003272 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00052230 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010232 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005424 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00064447 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00079502 BTC.
TrueUSD Profile
TUSD is a coin. It was first traded on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 885,766,407 coins. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken. The official website for TrueUSD is www.trusttoken.com.
TrueUSD Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for TrueUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.