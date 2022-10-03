Truist Financial Corp Buys 42,082 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 142.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,082 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.53% of Alleghany worth $59,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Alleghany in the 2nd quarter valued at $454,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in Alleghany during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,501,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Alleghany by 11.4% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 61.2% during the second quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Alleghany in the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alleghany Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Y opened at $839.37 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $840.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $836.02. Alleghany Co. has a one year low of $585.10 and a one year high of $862.87. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

About Alleghany

Alleghany ( NYSE:Y Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $17.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $17.39 earnings per share.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

