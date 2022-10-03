Truist Financial Corp Cuts Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,981 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,962 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.16% of IQVIA worth $65,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in IQVIA by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in IQVIA by 122.3% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 41,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,692,000 after buying an additional 22,800 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Connable Office Inc. lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 10,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 81,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,084,000 after buying an additional 4,556 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQVIA Stock Down 0.3 %

IQV stock opened at $181.14 on Monday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.16 and a 12 month high of $285.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $33.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $219.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IQV. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.00.

IQVIA Profile

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

