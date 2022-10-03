Truist Financial Corp Has $101.46 Million Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 454,801 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,558 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.19% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $101,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 423.1% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 136 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 0.0 %

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $216.53 on Monday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $166.97 and a 52 week high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.81 by $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 28.29%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a $8.57 dividend. This represents a $34.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.83%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PXD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $324.00 to $309.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Bank of America downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $272.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $289.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.65.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

