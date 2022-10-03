Truist Financial Corp Has $64.55 Million Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 514,974 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 17,263 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.36% of Quanta Services worth $64,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 116.0% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1,656.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.17.

Quanta Services Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE PWR opened at $127.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36 and a beta of 1.09. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.91 and a twelve month high of $149.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.98 and its 200 day moving average is $129.87.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.02. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 9.09%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

