Truist Financial Corp Has $68.61 Million Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 31.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 658,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 302,844 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.17% of Capital One Financial worth $68,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COF. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.7% in the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 23,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $304,663.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,344 shares in the company, valued at $915,086.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $60,564.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,808.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $304,663.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,928 shares of company stock worth $8,506,721 in the last 90 days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

COF has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $207.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.93.

COF opened at $92.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $90.27 and a 1-year high of $174.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.92. The firm has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.05, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.42.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 29.23%. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

