Truist Financial Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,670,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 232,042 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $69,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $36.49 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.21 and a 52-week high of $52.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.56 and a 200 day moving average of $42.24.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

