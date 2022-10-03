Trumpcoin Trading 69.1% Lower Over Last Week (TRUMP)

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) traded 63.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One Trumpcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0092 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Trumpcoin has traded 69.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Trumpcoin has a total market capitalization of $340,950.41 and approximately $867.00 worth of Trumpcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EdenLoop (ELT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Element.Black (ELT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Netko (NETKO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Lition (LIT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Blakecoin (BLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Universal Molecule (UMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Dirac Coin (XDQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000118 BTC.

BigCoin (HUGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Baby Bitcoin (BBTC) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Trumpcoin Coin Profile

Trumpcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Trumpcoin’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,604,387 coins. Trumpcoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here. Trumpcoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com. The Reddit community for Trumpcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Trumpcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trumpcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trumpcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trumpcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

