Trust Co. of Virginia VA Buys 520 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 26,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BMS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NextEra Energy Trading Down 2.0 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NEE. TheStreet upgraded NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.30.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $78.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.50. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.74.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.77%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.