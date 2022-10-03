Trust Co. of Virginia VA Buys 8,764 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 257,991 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,764 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.3% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $11,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 8.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,876,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,568,578,000 after purchasing an additional 30,181,146 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 351,582,807 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,604,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,419 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,142,222 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,602,330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017,068 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,356,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,975,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,492,430,000. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $40.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $164.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.96 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.80.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $614,426.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,018,081.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $614,426.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,018,081.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $167,090.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,686.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.68.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

