Trust Co. of Virginia VA Has $300,000 Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,906 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10,828.6% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 215.7% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $31.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.58. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.23 and a 1 year high of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.00%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.