Trust Co. of Virginia VA Has $563,000 Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $102.58 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $102.21 and a 52-week high of $116.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.78.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.