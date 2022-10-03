Trust Co. of Virginia VA Purchases Shares of 1,000 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of VUG opened at $213.95 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $213.19 and a 52 week high of $328.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.88.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.