Trust Co. of Virginia VA Raises Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,803 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in American Express were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 77.2% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,507 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 5,884 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in American Express by 4.0% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,435 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in American Express by 1.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 22,736 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in American Express by 40.5% in the second quarter. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd now owns 52,000 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $7,208,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,467 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. Edward Jones upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.53.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $134.91 on Monday. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $134.12 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $101.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.20. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. American Express’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that American Express will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

