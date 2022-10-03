Trust Co. of Virginia VA Sells 561 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lessened its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 17,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $35.56 on Monday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $34.12 and a 1 year high of $57.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.25 and its 200-day moving average is $39.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 29.10%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CARR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.08.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

