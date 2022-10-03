Trustpad One Day Trading Volume Tops $76,761.00 (TPAD)

Trustpad (TPAD) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Over the last week, Trustpad has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. One Trustpad coin can now be bought for about $0.0903 or 0.00000464 BTC on popular exchanges. Trustpad has a market capitalization of $8.84 million and $76,761.00 worth of Trustpad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004639 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00045369 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000577 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $315.39 or 0.01620685 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00030264 BTC.

Trustpad Coin Profile

Trustpad (CRYPTO:TPAD) is a coin. It was first traded on April 4th, 2021. Trustpad’s total supply is 97,848,770 coins. Trustpad’s official Twitter account is @trustPad and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Trustpad

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustPad is a decentralized multi-chain fundraising platform enabling projects to raise capital and promise safety to early-stage investors. Stake TrustPad tokens to get priority access to promising projects.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trustpad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trustpad should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trustpad using one of the exchanges listed above.

