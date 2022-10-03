TrustSwap Market Cap Hits $20.49 Million (SWAP)

TrustSwap (SWAP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One TrustSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00001046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded down 20.7% against the dollar. TrustSwap has a total market cap of $20.49 million and approximately $352,525.00 worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TrustSwap Coin Profile

TrustSwap’s genesis date was July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,995,164 coins. TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org.

Buying and Selling TrustSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrustSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

