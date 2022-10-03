Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank cut its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,314 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,279 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 25.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,162,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,049 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at $384,675,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the first quarter valued at $200,903,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 631.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,163,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,500 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 23.7% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,021,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $827,554,000 after purchasing an additional 962,047 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio Price Performance

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $69.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.29 and a 52-week high of $373.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.83.

Insider Activity

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $943.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.97 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 31.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total value of $130,202.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,812,602.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total value of $130,202.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,812,602.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $70,534.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,358 shares in the company, valued at $13,260,003.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,128 shares of company stock worth $944,301 in the last three months. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TWLO. KeyCorp began coverage on Twilio in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on Twilio from $200.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Twilio from $245.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Twilio from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Twilio in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Twilio has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.62.

About Twilio

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.