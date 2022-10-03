Twinci (TWIN) Reaches Market Cap of $363,790.00

Twinci (TWIN) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Twinci has a total market cap of $363,790.00 and approximately $46,676.00 worth of Twinci was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Twinci coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0728 or 0.00000372 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Twinci has traded up 22.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008685 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010793 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Twinci

Twinci was first traded on April 27th, 2021. Twinci’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins. Twinci’s official website is twinci.io. Twinci’s official Twitter account is @twinciio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Twinci

According to CryptoCompare, “Twinci is a decentralized NFTs social networking application on blockchain where users can create, sell, and collect digital products. They can receive an unlimited amount of money through the works that people drop a heart.TWIN is a Twinci token on the NFTs market. It can be used to buy and sell NFTs products that users like, and they will receive special offers when using TWIN tokens to pay. Profits from sharing revenue with art creators and collecting fees for Dapp's NFTs transactions will be burned quarterly, and the more active the NFTs market is, the less the total supply of NFTs will be.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Twinci directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Twinci should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Twinci using one of the exchanges listed above.

