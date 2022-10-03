Tycoon Trading Up 2.2% This Week (TYC)

Tycoon (TYC) traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. Tycoon has a total market cap of $275,895.41 and $50.00 worth of Tycoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tycoon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tycoon has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tycoon Profile

Tycoon’s total supply is 134,815,560 coins and its circulating supply is 78,815,560 coins. Tycoon’s official Twitter account is @tycoon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tycoon is https://reddit.com/r/TycoonTrading and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tycoon serves as an interface between professional traders and end-users. All activities of the traders are monitored via a secured API connection in real-time and can be copied to a follower's portfolio automatically. Each user manages his own investments at his preferred exchange, being able to access his portfolio at any time.”

