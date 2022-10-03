Typhoon Network 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $47.00 (TYPH)

Typhoon Network (TYPH) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 3rd. One Typhoon Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. Typhoon Network has a market capitalization of $52,039.18 and $47.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Typhoon Network has traded down 11.5% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000257 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000319 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000023 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009170 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000714 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010831 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000038 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Typhoon Network Coin Profile
Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,946,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.
