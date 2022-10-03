Typhoon Network 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $47.00 (TYPH)

Typhoon Network (TYPH) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 3rd. One Typhoon Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. Typhoon Network has a market capitalization of $52,039.18 and $47.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Typhoon Network has traded down 11.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Typhoon Network alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009170 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010831 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Typhoon Network Coin Profile

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,946,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Typhoon Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Typhoon Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Typhoon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Typhoon Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Typhoon Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.