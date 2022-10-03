UBS Group Begins Coverage on Ingredion (NYSE:INGR)

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $80.52 on Friday. Ingredion has a twelve month low of $78.81 and a twelve month high of $101.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.18. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ingredion will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INGR. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 54.3% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. New Century Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 84.4% during the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 6,450.0% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

