UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

PATH has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on UiPath from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on UiPath from $37.50 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on UiPath from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on UiPath from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on UiPath from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.42.

UiPath stock opened at $12.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.96. UiPath has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $59.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 0.11.

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 19.19% and a negative net margin of 42.98%. The company had revenue of $242.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that UiPath will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 10,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total transaction of $137,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,377,266 shares in the company, valued at $18,923,634.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 22,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $471,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 426,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,834,739.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total transaction of $137,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,377,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,923,634.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,800 shares of company stock worth $3,129,960 over the last three months. Company insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in UiPath in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in UiPath by 20,080.0% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,018 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of UiPath by 110.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

