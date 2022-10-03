UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on UiPath from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on UiPath from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on UiPath from $37.50 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on UiPath from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on UiPath from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UiPath currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.42.

UiPath stock opened at $12.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 0.11. UiPath has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.96.

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $242.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.68 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 19.19% and a negative net margin of 42.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UiPath will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 100,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $2,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,387,266 shares in the company, valued at $28,716,406.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 22,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $471,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 426,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,834,739.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $2,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,387,266 shares in the company, valued at $28,716,406.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 162,800 shares of company stock worth $3,129,960. 31.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PATH. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in UiPath by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 37,595,245 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $641,751,000 after buying an additional 3,994,297 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of UiPath by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,800,243 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $535,437,000 after buying an additional 2,557,428 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth about $436,988,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in UiPath by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,917,064 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $413,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UiPath by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,623,861 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $175,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354,365 shares in the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

