UltimoGG (ULTGG) 1-Day Volume Hits $75,808.00

UltimoGG (ULTGG) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. During the last seven days, UltimoGG has traded 58.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. UltimoGG has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $75,808.00 worth of UltimoGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UltimoGG coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009005 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010843 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UltimoGG Coin Profile

UltimoGG launched on July 7th, 2021. UltimoGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 coins. UltimoGG’s official website is ultgg.io. UltimoGG’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UltimoGG Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ULTGG is a platform which aims to democratise esports and give gamers & content creators around the world the power to build a better future through gaming.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UltimoGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UltimoGG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UltimoGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

