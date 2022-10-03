UltrAlpha (UAT) Hits One Day Volume of $52,694.00

UltrAlpha (UAT) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. UltrAlpha has a market capitalization of $9.25 million and approximately $52,694.00 worth of UltrAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, UltrAlpha has traded up 23.3% against the U.S. dollar. One UltrAlpha coin can now be bought for $0.0585 or 0.00000301 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009043 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010854 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About UltrAlpha

UltrAlpha’s genesis date was July 31st, 2019. UltrAlpha’s total supply is 158,123,346 coins. UltrAlpha’s official Twitter account is @UAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. UltrAlpha’s official message board is medium.com/@UAT_official. UltrAlpha’s official website is ultralpha.io/#/home.

UltrAlpha Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Different from the traditional security market bound by trading hours and circuit breakers, digital asset trading runs continuously 24 by 7 across all geographic regions. With global policy development and adoption of digital assets underway, an increasing number of professional investment institutions are looking to enter the digital asset management market. The global operating model of the UltrAlpha service platform aims for serving a broad range of institutions from digital asset trading and management industry.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UltrAlpha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UltrAlpha should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UltrAlpha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

