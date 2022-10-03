Umbrella Network 24 Hour Volume Hits $258,838.00 (UMB)

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. Umbrella Network has a total market cap of $725,579.40 and $258,838.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Umbrella Network has traded 22.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000313 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00007322 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002514 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00012493 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000666 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010430 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00012610 BTC.
- FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000221 BTC.
Umbrella Network Profile
UMB uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Umbrella Network
