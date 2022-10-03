UMI (UMI) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2,901.97

UMI (UMI) traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One UMI coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UMI has a market capitalization of $2,901.97 and approximately $16,437.00 worth of UMI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, UMI has traded 38% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006146 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010750 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000052 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About UMI

UMI uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2020. UMI’s total supply is 1,175,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,061 coins. UMI’s official Twitter account is @umi_top_eng and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UMI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UMI — a decentralized cryptocurrency that allows users to make instant, free and completely secure transfers. This is a full-fledged blockchain platform developed from scratch, able to create and execute smart contracts, based on the master nodes and the unique Proof-of-Authority model. UMI is the cryptocurrency that uses staking technology on a smart contract, allowing network members to unite in structures and increase the number of coins up to 40% per month by simply keeping them in their personal wallet. The UMI network can process about 1,000-4,369 transactions per second. Telegram | Instagram | Facebook | Youtube Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UMI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

