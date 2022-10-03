UNCL Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.47 Million (UNCL)

UNCL (UNCL) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. UNCL has a total market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $20,812.00 worth of UNCL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, UNCL has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. One UNCL coin can now be purchased for about $7.45 or 0.00038118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009005 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010843 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UNCL’s launch date was November 5th, 2020. UNCL’s total supply is 197,610 coins. UNCL’s official website is unicrypt.network. The official message board for UNCL is unicrypt.medium.com. UNCL’s official Twitter account is @UNCX_token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Started in June 2020, Unicrypt provides a suite of decentralized services. The objective is to bring value to the DeFi space as a whole by delivering disruptive, flexible and audited technology. Originally deployed on the Ethereum network, UNCL's services are now operational on multiple chains, allowing projects, communities and token developers to utilize the suitable tools for them.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNCL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNCL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNCL using one of the exchanges listed above.

