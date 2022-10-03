Unicly Mystic Axies Collection Price Down 11% This Week (UAXIE)

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection (UAXIE) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has a market cap of $832,049.73 and $132.00 worth of Unicly Mystic Axies Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unicly Mystic Axies Collection coin can currently be bought for $0.0832 or 0.00000425 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has traded 11% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000318 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004084 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000766 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010796 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
About Unicly Mystic Axies Collection
Unicly Mystic Axies Collection’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins. Unicly Mystic Axies Collection’s official Twitter account is @GeckoInsights/status/1570598248364244993/ and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Unicly Mystic Axies Collection Coin Trading
