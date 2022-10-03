UniFarm Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $114,628.97 (UFARM)

UniFarm (UFARM) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. One UniFarm coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, UniFarm has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. UniFarm has a total market capitalization of $114,628.97 and approximately $113,458.00 worth of UniFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000318 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009130 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000415 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010783 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
UniFarm Profile
UniFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,375,919 coins. UniFarm’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UniFarm is https://reddit.com/r/UniFarm_.
UniFarm Coin Trading
