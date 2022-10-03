UniFarm (UFARM) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $114,628.97

UniFarm (UFARM) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 3rd. In the last seven days, UniFarm has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. One UniFarm coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UniFarm has a total market cap of $114,628.97 and approximately $113,458.00 worth of UniFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000318 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009130 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000415 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010783 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
UniFarm Coin Profile
UniFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,375,919 coins. The Reddit community for UniFarm is https://reddit.com/r/UniFarm_. UniFarm’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling UniFarm
Receive News & Updates for UniFarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniFarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.