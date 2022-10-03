Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $20,523.00

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 37.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. During the last week, Uniform Fiscal Object has traded 123.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Uniform Fiscal Object coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniform Fiscal Object has a market cap of $1.06 million and $20,523.00 worth of Uniform Fiscal Object was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Uniform Fiscal Object alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000035 BTC.

FeatherCoin (FTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded 36.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000100 BTC.

GunCoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 49.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Desire (DSR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object Profile

Uniform Fiscal Object (CRYPTO:UFO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2021. Uniform Fiscal Object’s total supply is 3,934,290,495 coins and its circulating supply is 3,847,208,359 coins. Uniform Fiscal Object’s official Twitter account is @UFOCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniform Fiscal Object’s official website is ufocoin.net. The Reddit community for Uniform Fiscal Object is /r/ufoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Uniform Fiscal Object

According to CryptoCompare, “UFO Gaming ($UFO) is a fully decentralized gaming platform bridging traditional games onto the blockchain and giving players the ability to earn while playing. Blockchain. P2E. Metaverse. Virtual land. NFT. Gaming.$UFO will be the primary utility token of the Dark Metaverse. In The Dark Metaverse, each game that we release will represent its own planet.The first game or planet that we release in the Dark Metaverse is Super Galactic.Telegram | Discord”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniform Fiscal Object directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniform Fiscal Object should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniform Fiscal Object using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uniform Fiscal Object Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniform Fiscal Object and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.