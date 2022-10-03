Unifty (NIF) 1-Day Volume Hits $138,950.00

Unifty (NIF) traded up 12.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. Unifty has a total market cap of $1.98 million and approximately $138,950.00 worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unifty coin can now be bought for $0.40 or 0.00002055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Unifty has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009154 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010775 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Unifty Profile

Unifty’s launch date was November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Unifty’s official website is unifty.io.

Buying and Selling Unifty

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts.For additional information, please contact Unifty support at: [email protected]

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unifty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

