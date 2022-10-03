Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. DZ Bank cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Unilever Price Performance

UL stock opened at $43.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.78. Unilever has a 52 week low of $42.54 and a 52 week high of $54.47.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unilever

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $0.4555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Unilever by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in Unilever by 140.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 9.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unilever

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Featured Articles

