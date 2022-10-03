Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target Cut to $235.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $255.00 to $235.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on UNP. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $242.70.

Union Pacific Stock Down 2.2 %

UNP stock opened at $194.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $121.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66. Union Pacific has a one year low of $194.73 and a one year high of $278.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $224.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.79.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Union Pacific

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 89.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 95,663 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $20,403,000 after buying an additional 45,209 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 56,175 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,981,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% in the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 14,965 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 354.5% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 10,383 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 14,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.0% in the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 27,603 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

