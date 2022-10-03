Unit Protocol Duck (DUCK) Trading 12.1% Lower This Week

Unit Protocol Duck (DUCK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 3rd. During the last seven days, Unit Protocol Duck has traded down 12.1% against the dollar. Unit Protocol Duck has a market cap of $1.30 million and $30,581.00 worth of Unit Protocol Duck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unit Protocol Duck coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0081 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00021354 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.51 or 0.00276086 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001262 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Megacoin (MEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00017051 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002204 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003826 BTC.

Unit Protocol Duck Coin Profile

DUCK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Unit Protocol Duck’s official message board is medium.com/@unitprotocol. Unit Protocol Duck’s official website is unit.xyz. Unit Protocol Duck’s official Twitter account is @duckduckcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Unit Protocol Duck Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

