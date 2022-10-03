Unity Software (NYSE:U) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on U. Citigroup dropped their target price on Unity Software from $68.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a sell rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Unity Software in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Unity Software from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unity Software currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.00.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Unity Software Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $31.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.66. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 1.90. Unity Software has a 52-week low of $29.09 and a 52-week high of $210.00.

Insider Activity at Unity Software

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.05 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 54.01% and a negative return on equity of 22.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Unity Software will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $29,225.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 219,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,052,732. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Unity Software news, Director David Helgason sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $400,733.97. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,143,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,700,335.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $29,225.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 219,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,052,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,367 shares of company stock worth $1,229,421 in the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unity Software

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Software

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.