UnMarshal Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $5.76 Million (MARSH)

UnMarshal (MARSH) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 3rd. During the last seven days, UnMarshal has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. UnMarshal has a market capitalization of $5.76 million and approximately $338,060.00 worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UnMarshal coin can currently be bought for $0.0576 or 0.00000295 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008697 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010786 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000052 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UnMarshal Profile

UnMarshal was first traded on March 23rd, 2021. UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for UnMarshal is unmarshal.io. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Unmarshal is a Chain-Agnostic blockchain protocol consisting of a network of blockchain indexes to curate customizable data for DeFi applications.”

